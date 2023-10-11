Firmer risk conditions helped underpin the Pound in global markets. With a softer US dollar, the Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate strengthened to 2-week highs close to 1.2300. GBP/USD was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Risk Rebound, Weaker USD Dominates Sterling Moves, Pound To Dollar Rate Hits 2-Week Best - October 11, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Remains constructive and eyes pivotal Fibo barrier, FOMC minutes in focus - October 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Trims the intraday gains near the 1.0600 major level - October 11, 2023