Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Bearish sentiment on the EUR/USD pair grew following the release of the strong US Retail Sales report. Overnight low traded for the Euro was at 1.1315. The EUR/USD pair hit a high at 1.1386. AUD/USD – …
