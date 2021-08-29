Impressive US jobs data has the stronger greenback trend back on track. The New Zealand dollar has already given back most of its gains of last week when a spectacular local emplo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7300, keeps Fed Chair Powell led gains - August 29, 2021
- Roger J Kerr says the stronger US dollar he has consistently expected is now back on track - August 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell - August 29, 2021