Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep may get USD 2 mln per year from Nike

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep will get USD 2 million (EUR 1.7 million) per season from US sports apparel manufacturer Nike, according to Tennis World USA, local ProSport reported. The deal will bring the Romanian player USD 800,000 more per season than …
