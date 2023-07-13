UK-based Super Agency RWS announced in a July 12, 2023 press release that it has acquired government and legal content management platform (CMS) Propylon. According to a regulatory filing, RWS paid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- RWS Acquires CMS for Legal and Legislative Content for up to USD 47.3M - July 13, 2023
- EUR/USD’s Weekly MACD Seems Set to Cross Into Positive Territory, Charts Show - July 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Is a near-term top in place? - July 13, 2023