Salmon Evolution announced on the Oslo Børs on 18 April it is contemplating a private placement of new shares in the company to raise gross proceeds of NOK 500 million (USD 47 million, EUR 43 million) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Salmon Evolution contemplating USD 47 million private placement - April 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to have a tough time finding direction - April 19, 2023
- EUR/JPY bullish momentum should continue according to the Elliott Waves theory - April 19, 2023