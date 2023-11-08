Following a debut transaction in CHF last month, this issuance marks the entry of Sandoz into the EUR debt capital market … In 2022, Sandoz achieved sales of USD 9.1 billion and core EBITDA of USD 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Sandoz successfully issues EUR 2.0 billion inaugural Eurobonds - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD struggling to find momentum near 1.07 - November 8, 2023
- US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Flat, USD/MXN and USD/CAD Shine in Risk-Off Setting - November 8, 2023