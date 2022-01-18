Seafood worth USD 5.7 billion to local economies in Alaska

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute released an updated “Economic Value of Alaska’s Seafood Industry Report,” compiled by McKinley Research, which found the seafood industry employs 62,200 workers …
