SG techs – “EUR/USD: should continue with the down move”

EUR/USD faced resistance at our objective near 1.2070/1.21 which corresponds to 2012 lows. It is now confirming a Head and Shoulders denoting possibility to decline towards 1.1525 and even towards a projection at 1.1460/25, also the highs of May 2015.
