Short-term trading idea FX EUR/USD – bull speculation: right shoulder to form

Trading opportunities on the currency pair: Since dropping to 1.1662, the rate has formed an inverse head and shoulders model on the daily and weekly timeframes. For its completion, the right shoulder needs to form with a target of around 1.1880 by 23/10/17.
