Wednesday has been a choppy day for silver, with the precious metal swinging back towards lows of the day around $24.20 in recent hours. A risk-off driven pick-up in USD has spurred recent downside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Silver heads back to daily lows at $24.20 as US Dollar picks up - November 18, 2020
- Capped below daily highs, EUR/USD is facing a number of fundamental challenges ahead - November 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding on to gains ahead of key employment data - November 18, 2020