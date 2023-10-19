EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0550 in early Europe on Thursday. Simmering Middle East geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors also trade with cautious ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls need to wait for move beyond $23.30-35 confluence hurdle - October 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above the 1.2100 mark amid the risk-off mood - October 19, 2023
- NZD/USD touches fresh 2023 trough, around 0.5825 area as traders look to Fed’s Powell - October 19, 2023