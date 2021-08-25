Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends pullback from 100-SMA below $24.00

Silver (XAG/USD) takes offers around $23.70, down 0.60% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The bright metal ticked up beyond an ascending trend line resistance from August 09 the previous day …
