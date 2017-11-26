Some pressure builds on EUR/USD

The euro finished last week on a tear, rising to 1.1940 from 1.1740 in the final three days of the week. The bears are skeptical because most of that move came with the US on holiday. Early this week, the path is lower with EUR/USD down 18 pips to 1.1915.
