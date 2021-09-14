Madrid, Spain-based Corporación Financiera Alba SA is to invest EUR 100 million (USD 118.1 million) in Profand Fishing Holding, which will give the company a 23.71 percent stake in the capital of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Spain’s Alba takes EUR 100 million stake in Grupo Profand - September 14, 2021
- EUR/USD pops to daily highs near 1.1840 on disappointing US CPI - September 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation looks transitory, euro rally seems here to stay, levels - September 14, 2021