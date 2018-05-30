The Euro retraces the decline from earlier this week as policymakers in Italy boost their efforts to form a coalition government, and fresh data prints coming out of the euro-area may foster a larger recovery in EUR/USD as both the headline and core rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Strong Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) to Fuel Larger EUR/USD Rebound
The Euro retraces the decline from earlier this week as policymakers in Italy boost their efforts to form a coalition government, and fresh data prints coming out of the euro-area may foster a larger recovery in EUR/USD as both the headline and core rate …