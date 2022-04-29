Stronger EUR/USD could carry GBP/USD back to the 1.2570/2600 area – ING

Cable has come a long way very quickly and has now reclaimed the big 1.25 level. GBP/USD could climb back to the 1.26 area on a stronger EUR/USD fueled by robust eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) …
