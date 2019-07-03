– GBP to lag as Brexit farce in parliament drags. – CAD shoots for the stars as USD beats a retreat. – Trade war spills into 2020, bites global economy. The Pound is set to lag rivals in an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro and US Dollar Struggle to Push Higher Against Swiss Franc: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Price Analysis - July 3, 2019
- What’s under the hood of EUR/USD as we move into 4th July holidays/Nonfarm Payrolls? - July 3, 2019
- TD Securities Forecast Update: GBP Splutters, CAD Aims for the Stars, EUR Climbs, USD Declines - July 3, 2019