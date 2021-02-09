TeamViewer with record year 2020 – targeting EUR 1bn billings in 2023. 2020: Record billings of EUR 460.3m (+44% cc), adjusted EBTDA margin of 57%; Q4: Billings of EUR 128.1m (+32 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with record year 2020 – targeting EUR 1bn billings in 2023 - February 9, 2021
- EUR/USD tops 200-hour SMA on continued dollar weakness - February 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trading At Fresh Yearly Lows Without Signs Of Bearish Exhaustion - February 8, 2021