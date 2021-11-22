EURUSD sellers have led the pair on a sharp decline towards 1.1249, a low last seen back in July 2020, where the price began a near two-month rally, which reached a 28-month high of 1.2010. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Technical analysis – EUR/USD sellers dominate but hit a snag around the 1.1254 mark - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar - November 22, 2021
- EUR/USD outlook: Repeated close below key Fibo support to confirm strong bearish signal - November 22, 2021