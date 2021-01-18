GBP/USD Technical Analysis. GBP/USD opened the week of 11th January at 1.3555 and started and continued downward until 15:00 UTC, sliding to 1.3551. The selling pressure on the po …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD bears in control ahead of the ECB rates decision - January 18, 2021
- Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Swings Between 1.3459 And 1.3700, GBP/EUR Rises To 1.1255 - January 18, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Protection options as big 1.20 EUR/USD barriers loom - January 18, 2021