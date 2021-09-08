EUR/USD: Technical observations out of the monthly chart reveal large-scale support at $1.1816-1.1299, though prime support rests at $1.1473-1.1583 which happens to share chart sp …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed - September 8, 2021
- Technical market insight: EUR/USD and AUD/USD - September 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bouncing from around 1.1800 but at risk of falling - September 8, 2021