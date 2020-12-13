EUR/USD could be about to shift course on initial upside failures at resistance. EUR/USD rallied some 2% since the prior resistance at the end of November on US dollar weakness. The greenback had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD swing traders should note over extended weekly conditions - December 13, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Consolidating yearly gains - December 13, 2020
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.2125-20 region, downside seems limited - December 13, 2020