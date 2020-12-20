In a follow up to the last week’s day trading set-up, GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1:2 risk to reward trade setup in the making, where the day trading target was achieved, the pair has continued to decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Chart of the Week: No gift from Santa this year for GBP/USD bulls - December 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls are not yet done - December 20, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit and coronavirus to hit the pound - December 20, 2020