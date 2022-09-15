The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won’t peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar won’t peak until global recession fears subside, which appears unlikely to happen in the near-term, JPMorgan said.
