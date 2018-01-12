USD to deal with CPI and retail sales at the bottom of the hour. As North American traders enter for the day, the EUR is the strongest currency on the back of the German coalition news (and improving technicals). The AUD is the weakest with big declines vs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR surging on German coalition breakthrough. GBP following suit. Commodities lagging. US CPI/Retail Sales on deck - January 12, 2018
- EUR/USD: What’s Next For Market’s ‘EUR-Phoria’? – Nordea - January 12, 2018
- The EUR is the strongest, while the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter - January 12, 2018