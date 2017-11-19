EUR/USD: The Euro rose to a 3-week high versus the greenback, with strong Eurozone and German GDP numbers. The data showed that the Eurozone economy grew by an annualized 2.5% in the third quarter, outstripping growth in the US economy. Another report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The EUR/USD Bounced Back Up; Will It Continue? - November 19, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 19 - November 19, 2017
- Dollar Soft amid Continuing Uncertainty About US Tax Reform - November 18, 2017