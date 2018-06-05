The EUR/USD Edges Higher as Momentum Turns Positive

The EUR/USD consolidated edging higher, ahead of the ECB meeting, which could provide hints toward the end of QE. Growth is slow but the recent uptick in inflation will provide ECB members with the cover they need to reduce liquidity and eventually …
