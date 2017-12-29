The EUR/USD Price Ends The Year Near 1.2000

The EUR/USD came close to the psychologically important 1.2000 mark during the last trading session of the year. Investors are rebalancing their positions ahead of the new financial year start and also taking their time to accumulate positions ahead of the …
