The Global Femtech Market grew USD 58.87 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.34%.

Application, End-use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to decline towards the 0.95 over the coming month – Rabobank - September 1, 2022
- The Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market grew USD 2,767.82 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.12%. - September 1, 2022
- The Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market grew USD 41.92 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.32%. - September 1, 2022