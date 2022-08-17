Distribution, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Global Porridge Market grew USD 1,844.62 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.12%. - August 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar firms up ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes - August 17, 2022
- The Global Pessary Market grew USD 377.52 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.32%. - August 17, 2022