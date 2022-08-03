The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market grew USD 8,157.92 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.34%.

System, Endurance, Hull Type, Cruising Speed, Size, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19New York, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)