The Yen will doubtless frustrate for a while longer, but the turn lower in USD/JPY and EUR/JPY is closer now. EUR/USD on the other hand, is going to crawl higher at best in the near term, and the same …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The turn lower in USD/JPY and EUR/JPY is closer now – SocGen - November 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Consolidates Amid Divergent Central Bank Signals: How to Trade it - November 9, 2023
- EUR/USD: Will ECB and Fed presidents be able to provide some direction? - November 9, 2023