It is a decisive break and signals further losses to the 91.00 regions initially. The EUR/USD rose through resistance at 1.1920, gaining 0.50% on the session. The single currency now targets further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The US dollar goes down for an eight-count - August 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: The 1.20 level is just around the corner - August 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Continues To Rally - August 19, 2020