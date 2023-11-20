By RoboForex Analytical Department The EUR/USD pair started the new week of November with a surge to a two-month peak, reaching the 1.0928 mark.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The US Dollar Has Fallen To Its Two-Week Low. How Soon Is The Fed Ready To Start Reducing The Rate? - November 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls Charge Ahead as Fed Easing Bets Intensify - November 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above 1.0945 comes 1.1000 - November 20, 2023