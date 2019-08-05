The USD Takes a Hit as Trade War Jitters Bite. Can Stats Save the Day?

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.11% to $1.1120 as the Dollar struggles amidst the latest trade spat. It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the data front, with July services PMI …
