EUR/JPY bears are lurking looking for a break of hourly support to target old daily resistance. NZD/USD is ripening for a downside daily extension. It is going to b a busy week ahead with both the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- The Watchlist: NZD/USD and EUR/JPY in focus for the open - March 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap - March 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar - March 14, 2021