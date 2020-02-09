Following some quite dire numbers out of Germany and France last week, there’s unlikely to be too much hawkish chatter… The EUR/USD ended the week up down by 1.33% to $1.10946. It’s a busier week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Week Ahead: Stats, Geopolitics and Monetary Policy Put the USD, GBP and Kiwi Dollar in Focus - February 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Major Downside Targets Emerge on Charts at 1.0879 and 1.0838 - February 9, 2020
- A Brief Guide to Trading the EUR/USD – Chapter 4: Forex Quotes - February 7, 2020