So it’s no surprise that this particular CB400F in yellow sold for a whopping £15,975 EUR ($21,604 USD) when it was offered. A plain and ordinary CB400F went for a spectacular amount that can even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- This Honda CB400F Achieved A Record Auction Price of $21,604 USD - February 20, 2022
- US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - February 20, 2022
- Euro Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Create Downside Risks for EUR/USD - February 19, 2022