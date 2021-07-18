Squad Mobility, an Amsterdam-based startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, has revealed its very own solar-powered electric car. “We saw the potential of solar charging,” Hoevers told Fast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
This Solar-Powered Electric Car Only Costs $6,800 USD
Squad Mobility, an Amsterdam-based startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, has revealed its very own solar-powered electric car. “We saw the potential of solar charging,” Hoevers told Fast …