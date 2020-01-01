Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/USD – Euro May Crumble as Dovish ECB, Political Risks Weigh

The Euro faces a challenging path forward in 2020. Regional economic growth remains at near-standstill, all but assuring a durably dovish ECB. The seeming certainty of Brexit after the UK general …
