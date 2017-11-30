Trade Idea : EUR/USD – Buy here

Although the single currency fell to as low as 1.1817 yesterday, the subsequent rebound suggests low is possibly formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.1895-00, however, break of indicated resistance at 1.1920 is needed to …
