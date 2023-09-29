Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.-based Trident Seafoods landed a contract worth nearly USD 800,000 (EUR 757,000) to supply canned pink salmon to federal food and nutrition programs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Trident lands nearly USD 800,000 salmon supply contract from USDA - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tries To Recover In A Negative Environment - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Optimism not enough to take the US Dollar down - September 29, 2023