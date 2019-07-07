EUR/USD to strengthen over the next quarters – BNP Paribas The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with losses at 1.1225, as an upbeat US employment report sent the dollar higher against all of its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Turkey’s Erdogan ousts CBRT chief for refusing rate cuts, watch out for opening gap in USD/TRY
EUR/USD to strengthen over the next quarters – BNP Paribas The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with losses at 1.1225, as an upbeat US employment report sent the dollar higher against all of its …