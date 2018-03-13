The USD Index continued to play around the 90.00 level on Monday as the GBP/USD broke through 1.39 but EUR/USD was largely flat. Weakness in the US Dollar continues to appear to be well entrenched, but nothing seems to be more priced into the USD than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY also knocking on the door of a figure level - March 13, 2018
- Scotiabank Dollar-Yen Forecast: Continued Adjustment Possible In USD/JPY - March 13, 2018
- “Twin Deficit” To Crush The US Dollar - March 13, 2018