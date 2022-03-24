Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, NASDAQ

EURUSD falls ahead of PMIs. EURUSD is falling for a second straight day. EUR fell yesterday amid fears over Europe’s fuel security after Putin demanded payment for gas in Rubles …
