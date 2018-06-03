“We stick to our EUR/USD shorts (and would take profit around 1.1450), but acknowledge that a further escalation of Trump’s trade rhetoric at the G7 summit next week or a potential re-pricing of the Italian risk premium in the EUR are the two biggest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Two upside risks for EUR/USD in the week ahead - June 3, 2018
- Weekly Analysis For EUR/USD And GBP/USD From June 4th-8th - June 3, 2018
- Bulls Added Bets on USD Appreciation - June 3, 2018