U.S. Core Inflation Gets Higher, Retail Sales Rise, Buy EUR/USD

We see a shooting star pattern on candles after Wednesday’s sharp fall from 1.1862. Failure inside the cloud and the close back below suggest further pullback action is due. Underlying trend is bullish so use dips as fresh buying opportunities.
