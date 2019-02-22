EUR/USD (€1.3337) has moved off away from its fortnight highs after this morning’s Feb German IFO survey (see below) suggested that the domestic economy was experiencing a downturn. Other data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Societe Generale: EUR/USD looks like holding onto 1.12-1.16 range - February 22, 2019
- U.S. Dollar Stronger By Default, But For How Long? - February 22, 2019
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Lacks Momentum after German Business Confidence Slides - February 22, 2019