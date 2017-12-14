U.S. Session Recap: EUR Bulls Disappointed by Lack of Tightening Hints, CAD Lifted by Poloz

EUR/USD fell from a high of 1.1863 to a low of 1.1764, EUR/JPY sank to a low of 132.16, EUR/GBP dipped to the .8775 support area, and EUR/AUD slumped to 1.5346. The Loonie popped higher during Poloz’s somewhat hawkish testimony but was unable to hold on …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)